Reporting illegal fireworks in Sacramento | Here's what you need to know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Despite authorities across the region attempting to crackdown on illegal fireworks use, the night sky has been filled with the colorful glow of fireworks for the past couple weeks.

If you witness illegal fireworks going off in your neighborhood, some law enforcement agencies have reporting lines just for that.

Here's how to report illegal fireworks:

Unincorporated Sacramento County: 916-874-5115 or reportfireworks@saccounty.net

916-874-5115 or reportfireworks@saccounty.net Sacramento: 916-808-3473(FIRE) or “Nail ‘Em” App

916-808-3473(FIRE) or “Nail ‘Em” App Folsom: 916-355-7231

916-355-7231 Elk Grove: fireworks@elkgrovepd.org or “Nail ‘Em” App

fireworks@elkgrovepd.org or “Nail ‘Em” App Rancho Cordova: 916-362-5115

916-362-5115 Citrus Heights: 916-727-5500

916-727-5500 Galt: 209-366-7000

The cities of Citrus Heights, Sacramento and Folsom have recently approved “social host” ordinances that allow law enforcement to fine homeowners and even renters when illegal fireworks take off or explode from their properties, even if the homeowner didn’t light them.

Sacramento Police Department has seized 1,500 pounds of illegal fireworks and made multiple felony arrests related to those seizures. The San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office has seized more than 3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks.

Any fireworks that leave the ground or explode are illegal in California. Only those purchased from an authorized vendor and marked “Safe and Sane” are legal in California.

You might also want to check your local rules as many cities and counties have time, place and manner restrictions as well as outright fireworks bans.

