Don't want to cook? Here's a list of Sacramento restaurants open on Thanksgiving

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Not in the mood to cook this year? Or maybe you need a snack before the big meal later?
Here's a list of some restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in 2022.
Bennett's American Cooking
Bennett's American Cooking is located at 2232 Fair Oaks Boulevard and is open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Reservations are mostly filled up.
Grange Restaurant & Bar
Grange Restaurant & Bar is located at The Citizen Hotel on 926 J Street.
The Firehouse Restaurant
The Firehouse Restaurant is located at 1112 Second Street and has a three-course menu from 4 to 9 p.m. Reservations are mostly filled up.
The Porch Restaurant and Bar
The Porch Restaurant and Bar is located at 1815 K Street and is open from 1 to 7:30 a.m. Reservations are mostly filled up.
Scott's Seafood Grill & Bar
Scott's Seafood Grill & Bar is located at 4800 Riverside Boulevard and is open from 11 to 8 p.m.
Willow
Willow is located at 1006 4th Street and is open from 2 to 6 p.m. Reservations are filling up.
Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse
Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse is located at 1322 V Street. They are open on Thanksgiving for pre-order pickup and to-go beer sales only. Orders are available for pickup between 10 and 2 p.m.
Here's a list of stores in the Sacramento region open on Thanksgiving.
