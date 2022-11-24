Don't want to cook? Here's a list of Sacramento restaurants open on Thanksgiving

Looking for a place to eat on Turkey Day? We've got you covered! Here's a list of restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving Day.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Not in the mood to cook this year? Or maybe you need a snack before the big meal later?

Here's a list of some restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in 2022.

Bennett's American Cooking

Bennett's American Cooking is located at 2232 Fair Oaks Boulevard and is open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Reservations are mostly filled up.

Grange Restaurant & Bar

Grange Restaurant & Bar is located at The Citizen Hotel on 926 J Street.

The Firehouse Restaurant

The Firehouse Restaurant is located at 1112 Second Street and has a three-course menu from 4 to 9 p.m. Reservations are mostly filled up.

The Porch Restaurant and Bar

The Porch Restaurant and Bar is located at 1815 K Street and is open from 1 to 7:30 a.m. Reservations are mostly filled up.

Scott's Seafood Grill & Bar

Scott's Seafood Grill & Bar is located at 4800 Riverside Boulevard and is open from 11 to 8 p.m.

Willow

Willow is located at 1006 4th Street and is open from 2 to 6 p.m. Reservations are filling up.

Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse

Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse is located at 1322 V Street. They are open on Thanksgiving for pre-order pickup and to-go beer sales only. Orders are available for pickup between 10 and 2 p.m.

