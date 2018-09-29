Retired United States Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy visited his hometown Friday, as controversy swirled in Washington D.C. over who will take his seat on the nation’s highest court.

Kennedy, 82, visited the Federal Courthouse in Sacramento to speak with students and educators about the importance of civil discourse and civics education in observance of Constitution Day.

The retired justice chose not to comment when reporters asked him about embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the man nominated to take Kennedy’s place. He told students, educators, judges, and politicians that it is important to learn about and defend the constitution.

"What are the first three words? 'We the people,’” Kennedy said. “Hugely important because taking from the Magna Carta, this confirms the law doesn't come from the state to you. It comes from you to the state."

McLatchy High School Student Maya Steinhart says she was disappointed but not surprised that Kennedy didn’t touch on the topic, considering the controversy of the matter.

"It's really important to hear what justices and various political figures are thinking about,” Steinhart said. “Especially when they're local or from local and have gone national."

Although a Republican, Kennedy was considered the swing vote on the Supreme Court during his 30 years.

If Kavanaugh is confirmed, he is believed to tilt the Court’s decisions to the conservative side.

