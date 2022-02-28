Senator Dianne Feinstein's husband, Richard Blum, dies at 86

The investor and husband of U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, Richard Blum, served on the University of California Board of Regents before he died of cancer.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein announced the death of her husband, Richard Blum, on Monday after years of fighting lung cancer.

Citing his creation of the American Himalayan Foundation as one of his proudest achievements, Feinstein said her husband "Dick" and his connection with the Himalayan region may prove to be his most enduring legacy.

“We have a hole in our hearts that will never be filled. Dick, we love you," she said. "We’ll miss you and we’ll continue to celebrate everything you accomplished during an amazing life.”

Also the chairman of an equity investment management firm, Blum went on to found the Blum Center for Developing Economics and UC Berkeley.

Blum is survived by his wife; brother Robert; daughters Annette, Heidi and Eileen; stepdaughter Katherine and seven grandchildren.