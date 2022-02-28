x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Senator Dianne Feinstein's husband, Richard Blum, dies at 86

The investor and husband of U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, Richard Blum, served on the University of California Board of Regents before he died of cancer.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, right, smiles next to husband Richard Blum at an election night event in San Francisco. Sen. Feinstein's husband, University of California Regent Richard Blum, was named Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, by the state auditor's office as one of the regents involved in admissions scandal where UC wrongly admitted dozens of wealthy, mostly white students as favors to well-connected people. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein announced the death of her husband, Richard Blum, on Monday after years of fighting lung cancer.

Citing his creation of the American Himalayan Foundation as one of his proudest achievements, Feinstein said her husband "Dick" and his connection with the Himalayan region may prove to be his most enduring legacy.

“We have a hole in our hearts that will never be filled. Dick, we love you," she said. "We’ll miss you and we’ll continue to celebrate everything you accomplished during an amazing life.”

Also the chairman of an equity investment management firm, Blum went on to found the Blum Center for Developing Economics and UC Berkeley.

Blum is survived by his wife; brother Robert; daughters Annette, Heidi and Eileen; stepdaughter Katherine and seven grandchildren.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

WATCH MORE: Masking in schools, the homeless crisis and EDD fraud | This week in California politics

In Other News

Ukrainian residents in Sacramento area planning to return and help family