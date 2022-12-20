Sacramento Uber driver says he was beaten, assaulted by rider

26-year-old Brett Roche was assaulted in West Sacramento after a rider spoke in a derogatory way about his weight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For nearly five years, 26-year-old Brett Roche of Sacramento said he has taken on close to 7,000 rides as an Uber or Lyft driver.

However, over two weeks ago, he took on one ride he will never forget.

"Realistically, there should be no scenario where I'm calling the cops because someone hit me in a headlock in my own car," said Roche.

It happened back on Dec. 3, a Saturday night, between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m..

Roche pulled up to the DOCO shopping complex in Midtown Sacramento to pick up who he described as a well-dressed couple. It was a man and a woman in their late 20's and early 30's.

Roche said the man was drunk and started making derogatory comments about his weight.

"It smells like fat people in here and stuff like that... but I give people the benefit of the doubt. I'm trying to get paid and trying to get them home," said Roche.

However, while driving through West Sacramento en route to Davis, he said he had enough.

He pulled over at a gas station and told the couple to get out but not before the man angrily started yelling.

"That's when he puts me in a headlock and starts punching. I had a cut right here," said Roche, pointing to a location on the side of his face. "I had a little busted lip. He threw my glasses on the ground and curb stomped them."

Roche called the police, and statements were taken by West Sacramento police officers.

He said the man was cited and released for misdemeanor battery with a promise to appear in court.

So, what can drivers do to protect themselves? According to buckleup.com, one options is to use an "in-app Emergency Button" that Uber has to call authorities. Drivers can also have a dashcam installed to record the ride, as well as install a safety partition.

Despite it all, Roche still drives for now.

"It's a hard world. I mean you're in a vulnerable position just allowing strangers in your car to sit behind you," said Roche.

He is considering filing a civil suit against the rider who he said caused him to lose three days of work. Roche said he could not drive without his glasses.

He added that he reported the incident to Uber, who he said emailed him saying the "follow-up team" will be in touch.

So far, he said he has not heard a word. ABC10 also reached out to Uber for comment.

