Sacramento Fire officials said more than six cars were burned in a fire in Rio Linda on Thursday morning.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fire officials said more than six cars were burned in a fire near Rio Linda Thursday morning.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said in a tweet the fire took place at West 6th Street and Straugh Road in Rio Linda. Crews kept the fire out of nearby structures and no injuries were reported.

There was no information available about what caused the fire.

Watch a video of the flames below.

READ MORE:

Watch more on ABC10