Rio Linda man convicted in slaying of ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend

RIO LINDA, Calif. — A Rio Linda man was convicted for first-degree murder after he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend three years ago outside his ex-girlfriend's home, according to a press release from the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.

Joshua Imber pled guilty in October 2020 to being a felon in possession of a firearm, he has a prior 2000 conviction for reckless discharge of a firearm, but it was not until Friday, Nov. 6, that a jury handed down the guilty verdict for the murder of Charles Dynes.

On Sep. 27, 2017, Imber told his ex-girlfriend that he was thinking of suicide and made a remark about shooting his ex's new boyfriend, Dynes. Shortly after that, Imber drove to the ex-girlfriend's house with a loaded .22 caliber handgun. There, he found Dynes in the driveway and shot seven rounds at him.

Though Imber fled immediately, he was found and arrested the next morning in Corning, Calif. The gun was also found in his car.

Now that he has been convicted of first-degree murder, Imber faces a maximum sentence of 81 years and four months to life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Department 22 before the Honorable Sharon Lueras.