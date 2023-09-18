Teenager killed in Rio Linda shooting

Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office are investigating the 6900 block of 22nd Street, between Elkhorn Boulevard and Q Street.

RIO LINDA, Calif. — A 17-year-old was killed in a shooting in Rio Linda on Monday.

Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office are investigating the 6900 block of 22nd Street, between Elkhorn Boulevard and Q Street.

The sheriff's office received reports of a shooting around 2:15 a.m. The teenager was shot at least once in front of a home on 22nd Street, according to Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

Gandhi said at this point in the investigation the sheriff's office believes the teenager lives in the home near where he was shot.

