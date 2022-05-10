Here's why Rite Aid has closed 6 of its Sacramento area stores in recent months

The two most recent Sacramento area Rite Aid closures include the store on Alhambra Boulevard and the store on Pleasant Grove Boulevard.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Since February, Rite Aid has closed six of its stores in the Sacramento area.

Rite Aid says these six stores are among the 145 stores across 17 states the company plans to close between the fall of 2021 and June of 2022.

According to the popular drugstore chain, these store closings are a part of their business plan to "drive maximum efficiencies."

Here is a timeline of which Rite Aid stores have closed in the area:

February:

831 K St., Sacramento

2211 F St., Sacramento

March:

5712 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento

3101 Green Valley Road, Cameron Park

May:

1125 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento

990 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Roseville

Rite Aid says at this time, they do not have any future plans to close more locations in the Sacramento area.

"A decision to close a store is one we take very seriously and is based on a variety of factors including business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions and viability, and store performance," Rite Aid wrote in a statement to ABC10. "We review every neighborhood to ensure our customers will have access to health services, be it at Rite Aid or a nearby pharmacy, and we work to seamlessly transfer their prescriptions so there is no disruption of services."

