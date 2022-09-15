2 River Cats games moved to West Sacramento due to smoke in Reno from Mosquito Fire

Game one of the series will be played at Sutter Health Park on Thursday, September 15 at 4 p.m. and game two will be Friday, September 16 at 12 p.m.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — River Cats games on Thursday and Friday have been moved from Reno to West Sacramento because of air quality concerns from the Mosquito Fire.

Game one of the series will be played at Sutter Health Park on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 4 p.m. and game two will be Friday, Sept. 16 at 12 p.m. Gates at the Sutter Health Park will not be open to fans.

Air quality in Reno is unhealthy according to Air Now. The air quality is expected to be unhealthy Friday as well. Air quality in West Sacramento is good right now, according to Air Now.

