Fight broke out Friday between parents at River City High School, school district says

The Washington Unified School District said in a statement that a fight broke out between a group of parents on Friday, Jan. 28.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fight between a group of parents broke out Friday, Jan. 28 at the front entrance of River City High School (RCHS), according to Washington Unified School District.

The school was placed on lockdown temporarily and West Sacramento police officers were called to campus. The lockdown was lifted the same day and teaching resumed, according to the district.

"RCHS remains committed to providing a safe and orderly learning environment for all our students and staff. Disruptions like this do not align with the core values of our school, and they take focus away from teaching and learning," the district said in a statement.

The fight is under investigation and anyone with questions can contact the River City High School administration office at (916) 375-7800.

⚠ Principal’s Update Regarding Parent Incident at River City High School We want to inform you of a fight involving a... Posted by Washington Unified School District on Friday, January 28, 2022

