SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A large and long lasting Atmospheric River will nail California this week with wet weather resulting in some of that rain melting recent snow and adding even more water to local creeks and streams and flow into reservoirs and rivers.

Recent snow in the lower foothills has added to an already large snowpack in California that is well above average. Foothill communities should expect to see some of that snow melt with the incoming warmer storm before seeing snow Thursday and Friday.

To make room for the incoming water, managers at state and federal reservoirs will open up spillway gates to create room for incoming water. This will add water to rivers below those dams with the increase in water flow and height could be dramatic to spectators.

Forecasters for river levels predict a more than 10 foot rise in the water level, from 15 to 25 feet, for the Sacramento River at the I-Street location near the Tower Bridge. This is below the monitor stage, and well below flood stage for that section of river, but it will still be high. It will also be close to similar crest levels from 2016 and 2017.

The net result will be high water for all rivers, but a steep and dramatic rise to well known rivers like the San Joaquin and Sacramento that drain into the California Delta and Pacific Ocean. You can expect dangerous boating conditions, delays at bridges to allow boats to pass, and debris in the muddy water.

