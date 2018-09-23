A woman was shot in the neck on I-5 in south Sacramento during a road rage incident Sunday, Sept. 23, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials say the incident started with two cars driving southbound on I-5 in the south Sacramento area. Four men were inside a white sedan, while two women were inside an Infiniti. As people in both cars were arguing with each other, a shot was fired from the sedan at the Infiniti, hitting the woman in the front seat. She is now at UC Davis Medical Center in stable condition, CHP said.

Officials are now looking for the white sedan, which drove off after the shooting, near the Hood Franklin exit, and people who may have witnessed what happened early Sunday morning.

"All road rage starts with aggressive driving and with aggressive driving what I'm saying and what I mean by aggressive driving is we've all seen it's people tailgating," said Jim Young, CHP South Sacramento division.

Young advises people to never confront the other person.

"If that person keeps following you, what I recommend and what patrol wants you to do is to call 911," Young said.

He recommends before making the call to 911 to remember a few key pieces of information, including make and model of the other car, description of person driving, license plate number, and what direction you're going.

Young says key pieces of information can help them track down the other person and follow up.

