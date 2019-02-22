SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For those looking to expand their diets in the next few years, you may have the opportunity to do that in California...well, that's if you like roadkill.

Senate Bill 395, proposed by Sen. Bob Archuleta (D - Montebello), would enable drivers to consume their roadkill legally. The bill states that it would "authorize a person who unintentionally strikes and kills a deer, elk, antelope, or wild pig on a roadway in California with a vehicle to recover, posses, use, or transport the whole animal and salvage the edible portions of the animal."

In other words, you are free to eat the animal you hit as long as it's a deer, elk, antelope, or wild pig.

In the event you strike an animal and it doesn't die by impact, the bill allows you to "dispatch the severely injured animal in a safe, legal, and humane manner." Or in other words, you're allowed to put the animal out of its misery.

The bill also states that for you to consume the animal legally you would have to apply for a wildlife salvage permit within 24 hours of striking and killing the animal. Non-drivers that come across roadkill are also eligible to salvage roadkill under this new bill.

On average, there are about 20,000 deer alone that are hit by drivers on California roads each year. That translates to hundreds of thousands of pounds of healthy meat. The bill stated that the meat "could be utilized for those in need."

If passed, the bill will go into effect on January 1, 2021.

