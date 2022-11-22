Roads across Sacramento closing for 2022 Thanksgiving Day 'Run to Feed the Hungry' event

Sacramento city officials released a list of roads shutting down for the annual 10K and 5K runs to support Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Roads across East Sacramento are closing Thursday morning for the city's annual Run to Feed the Hungry in support of Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services.

City officials are advising residents to be aware of the closures and potential traffic. Road closures include:

J Street between Carlson Drive and 45th Street

45th Street between J Street and Folsom Boulevard

Folsom Boulevard between 45th and 41st streets

41st Street between Folsom Boulevard and H Street

H Street between Alhambra Boulevard and 55th Street

Alhambra Boulevard between H Street and McKinley Boulevard

McKinley Boulevard between Alhambra Boulevard and Elvas Avenue

Elvas Avenue between McKinley Boulevard & 51st Street

51st Street between Elvas Avenue and D Street

D Street between 51st Street and Coloma Way

Coloma Way between D Street and Pico Way

Pico Way between Coloma Way and F Street

F Street between Pico Way and 47th Street

47th Street between F and H streets

A map specific to East Sacramento residents is based on the neighborhood plan map and drivers can use it to identify more closures, detours and time estimates.

The 10K run starts at 8:15 a.m. and the 5K at 9 a.m.

Both events begin on J Street just west of the Sacramento State campus entrance. Both runs end at the Scottish Rite Temple Parking Lot at 56th and H streets. Roads will remained closed to traffic until approximately noon.