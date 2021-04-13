Police declare unlawful assembly as demonstrators march in downtown Sacramento

There is a heavy police presence in the area as officers facilitate road closures and monitor the crowd.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 10:35 p.m. Update:

Just after 10:30 p.m. police tweeted that demonstrators have started to disperse.

Original Story:

Police say roads are closed and traffic may be delayed as a group of nearly 200 demonstrators march in downtown Sacramento.

According to a series of tweets from the Sacramento Police Department, the march has moved from downtown to the area around the Capitol.

There is a heavy police presence in the area as officers facilitate road closures and monitor the crowd. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes if possible.

The Sacramento Police Department claim that demonstrators have begun moving objects into the path of officers to prevent the officers from following them. Officers say a bus stop has allegedly been vandalized and some people have taken poles from a construction site.

Many demonstrators are voicing pain, frustration and anger after the killing of Daunte Wright. The latest story of a Black man killed by police, in the backdrop of the trial of Derek Chauvin, a year after George Floyd’s death.

Many say Wright's death is yet another example of systemic racism in policing. Demonstrators say police brutality has been normalized too long and they feel no other choice but voice and show their outrage.

ABC10 Van Tieu captured video of Sacramento police declaring the demonstration an "unlawful assembly" and telling people to leave.

"In the name of the people of the state of California, all those assembled at this location must disperse immediately," said Sacramento police from a loudspeaker. "Those who remain may be arrested."

Demonstrators have moved objects into the path of officers to prevent them from following. There has been a report of vandalism to a bus stop and some people have taken poles from a construction site. Heavy police presence remains pic.twitter.com/u7aEaJN353 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 14, 2021

Sac RT tweeted just before 10:15 p.m. that due to the demonstrations, light rail and bus services in and out of downtown are being held.

Rider Alert: Due to demonstrations in downtown Sacramento light rail and bus service in and out of downtown is being held. ⁰Download the Alert SacRT app for updates. — Sacramento Regional Transit (@RideSacRT) April 14, 2021

ABC10 Medical Expert Dr. Payal Kohli explains that people do not need to panic if they got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, but to watch for symptoms.