Rob Bonta confirmed as California's Attorney General

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Assemblymember Rob Bonta was approved by the state legislature to become California's Attorney General.
Bonta has been a member of the California Assembly since 2012, representing Alameda, Oakland, and San Leandro. With the confirmation, he replaces former Attorney General Xavier Becerra.
State Sen. Nancy Skinner praised the confirmation on Twitter Thursday.
"He's uniquely qualified to ensure that our justice system is actually just and I'm confident his office will examine justice through the lens of racial equity and will be committed to police reform," Sen. Skinner said.
Bonta's achievements in the Legislature:
- Authored legislation to ban for-profit prisons and detention centers in California
- Authored law to automatically expunge and modify criminal records for people convicted of minor marijuana charges
- Authored legislation to fight climate change and make sure every community benefits from the state's green economy
- Fought for renters' rights
- introduced bills to support victims of hate crimes
- Authored legislation requiring immigrants to be informed of their rights before speaking to ICE agents