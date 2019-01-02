ROCKLIN, Calif. — Northern California has been going through somewhat of a brewery renaissance recently. It feels like there's a new brewery popping up all the time, but one brewery in Rocklin has now been ranked among the best in the world.

Moksa Brewing Co. was just ranked sixth in the world on a list of best new breweries. They've been open for a little more than a year and, obviously, they're getting a lot of buzz. That ranking is based on user reviews.

On Thursday, ABC10 visited the brewery and talked to some of their customers about what makes their beer so special.

_______________________________________________________________

WATCH ALSO: Are you pouring your beer into the right glass?

See how certain glasses can enhance the flavor of your beer!