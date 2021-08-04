Roger Waters announces rescheduled dates for 'This Is Not A Drill' tour

Waters will now stop in Sacramento on Sept. 20, 2022. The tour was supposed to kick off in 2020 but was delayed due to COVID-19.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Roger Waters has announced new dates for his This Is Not A Drill tour, which was supposed to kick off in 2020 but was delayed due to COVID-19.

The Pink Floyd co-founder is scheduled to stop at the Golden 1 Center on Sept. 20, 2022. The tour kicks off in the summer of 2022 in Pittsburgh and runs through early October.

The 30-city North American tour will feature both Waters' solo material and Pink Floyd's signature songs.

In a post on Facebook, Waters alludes to these rescheduled dates could be his last run.

"Wow! My first farewell tour! Don’t miss it. Love R," the post reads.

The post goes on to say the tour is a "stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to LOVE, PROTECT and SHARE our precious and precarious planet home."

Tickets are currently available at RogerWaters.com. People who previously purchased tickets should hold onto those tickets as they'll be valid for the rescheduled dates.

