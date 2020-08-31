Roseville Scout fills backpacks for Sacramento Children’s Home | Everyday Heroes

Jack O'brien is a member of Roseville Boy Scout Troop 1. When it was time to start his Eagle Scout project, one place came to mind: the Sacramento Children’s Home.

“This place is close to our family’s heart because my mom’s friend was helped by this place,” said O’Brien.

Since 1867, the Sacramento Children’s Home has provided crisis support as well as short-term housing to some of the most vulnerable children and families in the Sacramento region.

The Children’s Home has many programs to help families, but O’Brien wanted to help with the Fill a Backpack Drive.

“My original goal was 25 backpacks, but we were able to raise more money so we decided to do 32 backpacks,” said O’Brien.

Each one of the backpacks is filled with necessary supplies for middle and high school students.

The pandemic made completing his Eagle Scout project difficult. Much of his work was done through online fundraising. O'Brien also took many sanitation precautions while packing and delivering the bags.

“It taught me to never give up at all. I’ve been working at this hard. I never gave up. Even with the COVID restrictions,” said O’Brien.

O’Brien is an Everyday Hero and you can be an everyday hero by donating to the Sacramento Children’s Home. They are always in need of school supplies.

