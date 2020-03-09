Sacramento's Run to Feed the Hungry goes digital amid coronavirus pandemic

Sacramento Food Bank and Family Service's officials said moving the race to a virtual platform is a way to continuing to feed the community.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento's Run to Feed the Hungry will be held virtually this upcoming Thanksgiving holiday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Run to Feed the Hungry is advertised as the largest Thanksgiving Day run in the country. The race attracted more than 27,000 runners in 2018.

Sacramento Food Bank and Family Service's (SFBFS) officials say making the race digital will give those who never participated an opportunity to do so in 2020.

"The importance of continuing this race is paramount to SFBFS as an organization – to be able to keep the Sacramento community fed and their general operations sustainable," SFBFS's officials said in a news release.

Those who register for the virtual race will get a T-shirt, a custom bib number, and a recording of their race time.

Tickets are $35 for those who are 18 and older. Tickets for those 17 and younger are $20. Racers who donate at least $50 to the SFBFS will get a free Run to Feed the Hungry facemask.

