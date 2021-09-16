Run with the Cops returns to Old Sacramento | Need to Know

Run with the Cops kicks off Sept. 18 in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The annual Run with the Cops 5k returns on Saturday in Old Sacramento. Money from the run is used to raise money for the Sacramento Police Department K9 Association and Law Enforcement Chaplaincy.

The run will include a 1/4 mile kids' fun run. Both runs will start and finish on Front Street in Old Sacramento. Same-day registration is from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. The 5k run and walk is expected to begin sharply at 8:30 a.m.

An award ceremony will follow with food, vendors, and family fun. Each participant will receive a t-shirt and a medal for finishing the race.

Law enforcement officers get free entry if they show up in full uniform and gear, and officers are allowed to wear running shoes in place of work-style shoes.

To enter this category and have a shirt and finishers medal set aside, organizers are asking people to email events@sacchaplain.com.

Pets are not allowed except for working K9 officers.

For more details about the run contact, the Race Hotline at (916)-978-0296 or visit their website.

