RV fire that impacted traffic on Hwy 160 extinguished in North Sacramento

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the fire happened on the 300 block of Commerce Circle and temporarily impacted traffic on Hwy. 160

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Fire Department crews doused an RV fire that spread to vegetation in North Sacramento on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Sacramento Fire officials, the RV fire happened on the 300 block of Commerce Circle and spread to nearby vegetation and private property. Officials say the fire temporarily impacted traffic on Highway 160.

Firefighters said the RV was total loss and are mopping up the vegetation fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Reported RV fire that has now spread to surrounding vegetation and private property on the 300 Block of Commerce Circle. Additional resources requested. Be advised Hwy 160 traffic impacted. pic.twitter.com/49gytBlo2K — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) August 24, 2022

