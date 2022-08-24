x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

RV fire that impacted traffic on Hwy 160 extinguished in North Sacramento

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the fire happened on the 300 block of Commerce Circle and temporarily impacted traffic on Hwy. 160

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Fire Department crews doused an RV fire that spread to vegetation in North Sacramento on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Sacramento Fire officials, the RV fire happened on the 300 block of Commerce Circle and spread to nearby vegetation and private property. Officials say the fire temporarily impacted traffic on Highway 160.

Firefighters said the RV was total loss and are mopping up the vegetation fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Related Articles

Watch more from ABC10: Sacramento County passes camping ban as city passes sidewalk clearing ordinance

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out