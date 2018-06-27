The Sacramento City Council is looking at expanding its outdoor food vending program to include food trailers and street carts.

Council members discussed a permitting process for street cart vendors at a meeting on Tuesday.

“There is no permit out there right now. The reality is many folks who want to make a living don't have a legal path to do so," said Sacramento City Councilman Eric Guerra.

Guerra says the proposed changes would help those who can’t afford a food truck or brick and mortar business.

“We're still trying to work out the details on the permit fees. We're also trying to make sure folks know what the rules are and that we maintain public health,” Guerra added.

Esperanza Lara makes a living, for her and her two sons, by selling fruit on the street. Lara told ABC10 she hopes to see the council approve a permit path so that she no longer has to worry about having her property confiscated by code enforcement officers.

Guerra said he is also working to change that part of the ordinance.

“One of the big things for me is making sure that we don't take away their property, because if we take away their property, then we are taking away their ability to make a living,” Guerra explained.

The council will vote on whether it will make the proposed changes at a later meeting.

© 2018 KXTV