Sac City Unified suspends teacher who previously used a racial slur in classroom

The incident, which happened last June, happened at Kit Carson International Academy.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A teacher with Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) has been suspended without pay after being recorded using the "N word" in a class with 7th graders at Kit Carson International Academy.

The incident happened a couple of weeks before school ended last June.

In a statement from SCUSD, the teacher was initially served termination papers in December 2021. She has been on unpaid suspension since that time.

"Consistent with the teacher’s rights under the Education Code, she has requested a hearing on the charges for termination. The teacher did not appeal her immediate unpaid suspension," the statement from SCUSD says.

At the time of the incident, community activist and founder of Voice of the Youth, Berry Accius, shared with ABC10 the audio of the incident. The teacher appears to be speaking about some derogatory words, like the f-word, becoming a part of everyday language before saying the racial slur at least twice.

Multiple students previously told ABC10 this wasn't the first time the teacher used that kind of language.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10