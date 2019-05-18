SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) is facing a possible state takeover if it doesn't find ways to make a $35 million cut to its budget.

For months, the district, parents and the board of education have faced this number, working together to find a solution that will keep SCUSD out of the hands of the state.

On Friday, SCUSD Superintendent Jorge Aguilar spoke exclusively with ABC10 about his plan to close the budget hole and avoid a state takeover.

Aguilar said he is confident that the district will avoid a state takeover.

"I'm saying that I'm very confident, and it goes above hope. Because the solution is there," he said. "We will get every single stakeholder that needs to be part of the solution to come to the table and that we can make the solution come to life to avoid a state takeover. Absolutely. The solution is there."

To answer any questions that parents and the community may have, the district put together several community budget workshops. The dates of these workshops are listed below.

COMMUNITY BUDGET WORKSHOPS

Beginning on Monday, May 20 the school district and board of education will host community budget workshops to help the community better understand the situation. At the workshops listed below, the district will share its plan for balancing the budget long-term father feedback from parents and the community.

Monday, May 20: 6 p.m. at Hiram Johnson High School

For the current status of the budget situation, the district asks that community members download the Third Interim Report PowerPoint presented to the Board of Education on May 16. They also have a document with answers to frequently asked questions about the Third Interim Report. For more information, visit the budget updates page.

Sacramento City Unified Superintendent Jorge Aguilar spoke exclusively with ABC10 about his plan to close a $34 million budget hole and avoid a state takeover. And he says, lowering healthcare costs is key.