Sacramento County Sheriff arrested a man, they say used a social media app to extort sexual images of juveniles and reportedly assaulted at least one victim.

Detectives with the department's Internet Crimes Against Task Force say the suspect, an adult man whose name they are not releasing at this time, used Snapchat to threaten to post nude images of the victims online.

According to detectives, the suspect would ask to meet the victims at parks in Carmichael. At least one victim reported being sexually assaulted by the man.

Several victims have come forward and numerous images of other potential victims have been found on accounts connected to the suspect.

The man was arrested on November 20, but has been released on bail.

Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying any of the other potential victims. If you have any information, contact the Sheriff's Department at (916) 874-3002. Anonymous tips may be let at the sheriff's website or by calling (916) 874-TIPS.

© 2018 KXTV