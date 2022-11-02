Sacramento County Supervisor Sue Frost backtracks from trucker convoy support after ties to hate groups surface

Frost's office said that she had "no idea some people were associated with Proud Boys."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County Supervisor Sue Frost is distancing herself from supporting groups helping truckers protesting the COVID-19 restrictions after their connection to hate groups became known, her chief of staff said Wednesday.

Frost came under criticism after screenshots from the social networking app Telegram surfaced by Twitter user Borwin10 showing her trying to help coordinate support for trucker convoys.

Frost's chief of staff, Matt Hedges, confirmed to ABC10 on Wednesday that the screenshots on Twitter are legitimate.

Hedges said that Frost had "no idea some people were associated with Proud Boys."

The Proud Boys group, has been designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center for its association with white nationalism.

"[Frost] wants no association with violent extremist groups," Hedges said.

The photos posted to Twitter show an account with Frost's name and headshot sending messages in groups such as "The People's Convoy- California" and "Support group for convoy California".

Sacramento County Supervisor Sue Frost is working with Proud Boys and Freedom Angels organizers to coordinate support for the planned US version of Ottawa's "Trucker Convoy" on telegram pic.twitter.com/FXwZXEWH3V — Borwin (@Borwin10) February 16, 2022

Hedges said Frost wanted to support efforts and provide supplies for the convoy traveling to Washington DC. Hedges said Frost is now leaving the group.

Protestors in trucks and other vehicles have filled the streets of Canada's capital, Ottawa, and border crossings since late January. The truckers are protesting in opposition to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's vaccine mandates for cross-border truckers and other COVID-19 precautions.

Frost represents Sacramento County's fourth district on the Board of Supervisors which includes Antelope, Orangevale, Rancho Murietta, and Rio Linda.

Frost has been a supervisor for Sacramento County's since 2017 and was reelected by 75% of voters in the 2020 election.

