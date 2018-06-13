If you're viewing this on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

The Sacramento Police Department released visuals and audio after Brandon Smith, who was on parole, died in the back of a Sacramento police wagon.

According to a press release, around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 6, Smith was in the custody of parole agents with the state's Department of Corrections, who requested a marked Sacramento police vehicle transport him to jail.

He was "handcuffed and laying on the floor" of a treatment facility when the Sacramento police officer helped the agents get him on his feet. The officials then walked him to the rear of the patrol wagon and put him inside, the department said.

As the officer drove, he monitored Smith through the wagon's video monitoring equipment, and as he approached the jail, he noticed the victim had stopped moving, police said.

When the officer parked in the jail entry and checked on Smith, he was unresponsive, the department said. The officer and the parole agents, who had followed the Sacramento police wagon in their vehicle, administered CPR until the fire department arrived and took over medical care. Smith was taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

An autopsy found no trauma found that would have led to the victim's death. The cause of death is pending further toxicology results.

The materials released include two in-car camera, two body-worn cameras, and one police audio file.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation released the following statement:

"The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation sends its condolences to the family and loved ones of Brandon Smith. CDCR is cooperating with the Sacramento Police Department in its review of the matter and is also conducting an internal investigation to ensure that all relevant department processes, procedures and state laws were followed."

