Sacramento mayor, police chief stand with local activist, spiritual leaders at peaceful protest in Oak Park

Before the march, the Sacramento City leaders kneeled and prayed with the protesters before taking to the front of the march.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police Chief Daniel Hahn and Sacramento City Mayor Derrell Steinberg marched with spiritual leaders and protesters in a display of unity in the Oak Park neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Before the march, city leaders kneeled and prayed with the protesters before taking to the front of the march, holding a banner that read ‘Standing in Solidarity.'

They were followed by hundreds of protesters including families who were holding signs and walking to the beat a young man playing on the trumpet.

A group of young protesters, including Tyren Hicks, said protesting is a symbol of pain and a cry for change.

“The cap has fallen off and we are all outraged, there is a lot of stuff going on and us as a community, we want to get our voice out there,” says Hicks

He and his friend Faith Tarver are part of the non-profit Impact Sac which provides community platforms and activities for young adults. They say they march for every injustice and for every person who has died at the hands of the police.

“What we want is the end of racial discrimination and police brutality,” says Tarver

The protest ended a few blocks away at the historic Shiloh Baptist Church where the police chief, spiritual leaders and local activists took turns at the podium reading condolence that will be sent out to George Floyd’s family.

Holding a loudspeaker, a protester who identified himself as Brazey Liberty denounced the police chief being at the protest calling him hypocritical for keeping the officers involved in the Stephon Clark shooting on the force.

“The narrative being pushed that they are peace-loving and for the people is a very dangerous narrative and it has to be spoken out against,” says Liberty

I asked Chief Hahn about the protester and being part of the march.

“The police officers are part of this community too. They are not just a uniform they are a human being and they are part of this community too. I grew up in this neighborhood, I’ve lived my entire life in this area. So to say I don’t belong here. I live here this is my neighborhood and just because of the color of my shirt and the profession I chose, I’m still a member of this community. I love that man that was screaming, he disagrees, and you know the solution to that is a success,” says Chief Hahn

Chief Hahn went on to say that the key is to create a city where everyone feels valued.

