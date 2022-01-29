Sacramento Police investigate two similar suspicious explosions inside of cars within one week

The suspicious explosions occurred less than a half a mile away from each other, within in one week, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating two similar cases of suspicious explosions in South Oak Park in the past week.

Sunday night, Sacramento Police officers were called to the 4000 block of 34th Street on reports of an explosion.

When officers arrived on scene around 9:46 p.m., they found an unoccupied car with significant damage indicating an explosion had happened inside of the car, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers with the department's Explosive Ordnance Detail (EOD) and Crime Scene Investigations (CSI) Unit were called to document and clear the scene. Their investigation found that a homemade explosive device was detonated inside of the car and that no injuries occurred during the explosion.

Four days later on Friday, officers were called out to 20th Avenue and 32nd Street on reports of another explosion.

Officers arrived on scene around 6:03 p.m. finding another unoccupied car with significant damage, consistent again with an explosion, police say.

The EOD and CSI unit were called out to the scene Friday, less than a half a mile from Sunday's explosion scene.

Officers determined that no injuries occurred as a result of the explosion and evidence found on scene indicated a homemade explosive device was denoted inside, according to police.

Sacramento Police say the circumstances of both explosions are similar. Those with information on the explosions are asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443- 4357.

Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information, which can be given anonymously.

