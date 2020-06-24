Sac Pride reigns in a year of firsts as events go virtual during pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has forced organizers to take Sac Pride Week Virtual for the first time.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In year's past, Sacramento's LGBTQ community would be preparing for a big Pride parade in June, but this year, the coronavirus pandemic has forced organizers to take Sac Pride Week Virtual for the first time.

That's not the only first. ABC10 caught up with Jordan Hosein-Hedmann, the first Black Sacramento Pride director.



"It's great to see places like the LGBT center taking the initiative to not only hire Black but also create spaces that people of color can thrive in," said Jordan. "I was the intern prior to this."



Jordan has been busy. In a show of solidarity during Pride month, Sacramento's LGBT community marched with members of Black Lives Matter to the Capitol.



"Now, we have to fight for Black Trans Lives, and people who are being murdered on the streets continuously. And that's what Pride is all about," said Jordan. "It's not just about having those nice moments... It's also about learning about how we can effect change."

Organizers are hosting live broadcasts each day of the week. They'll include performances from stars like Grammy winning artist Mya, and highlights of things people can use.



"How to get school scholarships and build a resume, and make the change…be the change in these spaces," said Jordan.



There's even a section on their website that showcases ways to support the Black community.



Jordan said they intend on using their platform to show to people in the community that there are 40 Black-owned restaurants within 10 miles of downtown Sacramento, which is something he says some people don't know.



Organizers plan to wrap things up with a big virtual parade on Sunday.

"It's going to be quite interesting. It's going to be a lot of people recording themselves on a street essentially and waving at a camera, and we are going to ask people to wave back using the hashtag #TogetherWithPride," said Jordan. "So people can interact with each other in the comments."



To learn more about the events this week head to sacramentopride.org.

