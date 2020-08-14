Over 20 Sac State students, faculty and staff contracted coronavirus over past 3 weeks

The 21 people have been on campus within the past three weeks.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Twenty one students, staff, and faculty who have been on California State University, Sacramento campus grounds have tested positive for coronavirus.

President Robert S. Nelsen said in a letter to the Sac State community that those who tested positive were on campus over the past three weeks.

"I share this information with you not to raise alarm, but to ensure that everyone understands the seriousness of this virus," Nelson said. "It is critical that all members of the Hornet Family follow safety precautions and only come to campus when absolutely necessary."

Sac State already had plans to hold a majority of fall classes online. The university determined only 7.3% of the courses need that face-to-face component, some largely due to equipment needs.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES

CORONAVIRUS CONTEXT

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine. The CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

► FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

► Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

Watch more: