Sacramento State University is strongly pushing election participation among its students by opening the first vote center at a California university.

The vote center, located in Modoc Hall, is one of the many centers that replaced traditional polling places in Sacramento County because of the Voter’s Choice Act.

Sacramento County is one of five California counties to take advantage of the provisions of the Voter’s Choice Act, making voting more convenient by allowing people to vote at any polling place, not just the one to which they are assigned. The university’s student government leadership, ASI, has adopted the center as a part of its “Rock the Vote” campaign locations.

The university is offering a shuttle service on Election Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for voters to utilize.

“ASI has been and will continue to get voter information out to the Sac State campus,” said Noel Mora, ASI president. “So far, ASI’s Office of Governmental Affairs has had voter registration and information tables at nine different events. Over seven days, ASI registered more than 200 Sacramento State students to vote.”

