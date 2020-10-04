SACRAMENTO, Calif — California State University, Sacramento's "Out of the Darkness" suicide prevention walk will be hosted through a series virtual of events on Instagram, rather than being hosted on the University’s campus like inn the previous eight years.

The suicide awareness walk at CSUS has been so popular in the last three years that it's considered the most attended campus walks in the nation.

"Mental health is an extremely important factor in student success, and we would love for you to continue supporting students from afar," school officials wrote on its Facebook event page.

CSUS made the decision to stop all on campuses activities, including in person classes last month, due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Once the on-campus portion of the walk was canceled, organizers immediately began plans to host the walk virtually, said Lara Falkenstein with the University's Student Health & Counseling Services Department.

The virtual events planned for Thursday include a resource fair, poster party, a series of social media challenges and speakers, and the walk itself.

So far, more than 800 people have signed up to take part in the virtual walk. They'll be encouraged to walk in their neighborhoods and continue physical distancing measures. Those who attend, are also encouraged to share their images on social media.

Participants are being encouraged to share why they’re walking and to tag five people on social media to let them know they are here for you.

"Even though we may be physically distancing, we are still standing together and never alone with our Hornet Family," the University wrote on its Facebook event page.

The walk aims to raise $20,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. So far, more than $13,000 has been raised, and donations are accepted through June.

More than 1.4 million people attempted suicide in 2018, according to the AFSP. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, with an average of 132 people who complete suicide each day.

If you or someone you know are in crisis and need help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Calls are free and confidential and can be made 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

