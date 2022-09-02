Sac State President Robert Nelsen named Sacramento Metro Chamber's 2021 Sacramentan of the Year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce named Sacramento State University President Robert Nelsen as its 2021 Sacramentan of the Year.
The award recognizes people who play a significant role in shaping the Sacramento region.
“He elevates the role that students play in driving regional success,” Amanda Blackwood, President & CEO of Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.
The chamber cited Nelsen's work helping students graduate with less debt and supporting an inclusive and healthy campus.
Nelsen is the university's eighth president and has been in the role since 2015. He will be honored during an event at the Hyatt Regency in Sacramento on Friday, Feb. 11.
