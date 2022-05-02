Sacramento State to temporarily require masks on campus

The requirement will apply to all indoor public spaces from classrooms and hallways to study areas and athletic facilities.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Students and staff members at Sacramento State University will still be required to wear face coverings while on campus, according to the university's president. The move comes despite the state's indoor mask mandate expiring.

According to a letter issued Tuesday by Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen, during the next two weeks, the school's COVID-19 task force will consult with local public health officials to make a plan to lift face-covering requirements for those who are fully vaccinated.

"I know that some people are tired of wearing face coverings and that many others are not yet ready to be in public settings without one," Nelsen wrote in a letter. "As always, we will consider multiple factors in our planning, including the percentage of individuals on campus who are fully vaccinated (including a booster), campus case rates, and recommendations of public health officials such as face-covering requirements for K-12 schools."

Face coverings are required in all indoor public spaces including classrooms, hallways, offices, workout and practice areas, restrooms, computer labs, study areas and athletic facilities.

Weekly testing for faculty, staff, and students who are not fully vaccinated is still mandated by the university.

On Feb. 7, students were allowed back on campus after starting their spring semester virtually.

California's indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people is expected to expire Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. Officials in Sacramento County say their mandate will follow the state's lead by expiring Wednesday as well.

