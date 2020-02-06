Live Protest Updates | Sacramento sets 8 p.m. curfew as 500 National Guard troops arrive amid protests

The citywide curfew, which is from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., will remain in effect until the city council or the Director of Emergency Services lifts it.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the fourth night in a row demonstrators are taking to the streets in the Sacramento region and across California to protest George Floyd's death by Minneapolis police and racial injustice.

Editor's note: This article will be continually updated throughout the day with the latest news about protests happening in Sacramento and surrounding areas.

5:30 p.m.: As nearly 500 California National Guard soldiers roll into Sacramento in preparation for a fourth consecutive night of protests, the city council announced that it would impose an 8 p.m. curfew across the city.

The citywide curfew, which is from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., will remain in effect until the city council or the Director of Emergency Services lifts it.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said the city took the step "firmly but reluctantly."

Steingberg said the city will revisit the curfew time during Tuesday's regular council meeting.

The curfew is expected to apply to everyone except for first responders, the National Guard, essential workers, and the news media.

Steinberg also announced that the "homeless population will not be affected by today's order."

The city is expected to announce that law enforcement are "authorized and charged, to the extent provided by law, with the responsibility of enforcing this curfew and are further authorized to arrest persons that do not obey this curfew after due notice, oral or written, has been given to that person."

RELATED:

WATCH MORE | Protest Surprise: During one moment from a tense night of George Floyd protests in Sacramento, a protester and police officer shook hands before taking a knee together.

► STAY UP TO DATE ON EVERYTHING HAPPENING BY DOWNLOADING OUR APP: