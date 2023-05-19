x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Sacramento State 2023 Commencement | Parking, tickets, need to know

Sacramento State students will graduate over the weekend at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Students at California State University, Sacramento will graduate at Golden 1 Center over the weekend. Ceremonies are happening on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

This will be Sacramento State University President Dr. Robert Nelsen's last commencement after he announced his retirement in November.

Parking

People can buy parking passes online for the specific ceremony they are attending at Golden 1 Center. Prices vary between garage spaces and some garages are already sold out. Purchase parking HERE.

People can also choose to take the light rail. Find more information on light rail and bus routes to and from Golden 1 Center HERE.

Tickets

Tickets are required for guests to attend the commencement ceremonies. Each graduate received 8 guest tickets for their college's ceremony.

All tickets much be on a scannable mobile device. Guests are advised to screenshot the QR code so they don't have to search through their emails.

Graduates do not need tickets.

Livestream

There will be a live stream for each ceremony on May 19 - 21. The feed will be live HERE when a ceremony is happening. 

Ceremony Schedule

Friday, May 19

  • College of Arts & Letters: 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
  • College of Business: 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
  • College of Education: 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

  • College of Health & Human Services (A): 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
  • College of Health & Human Services (B) and Social Sciences and Interdisciplinary Studies (A): 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
  • Social Sciences and Interdisciplinary Studies (B): 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

  • College of Engineering & Computer Science and College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics: 8 a.m.-11 a.m.

Find more information about commencement ceremonies HERE.

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10

'Clear, cut plan' Turlock senior graduates high school with 3 Associates degrees

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out