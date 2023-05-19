Sacramento State 2023 Commencement | Parking, tickets, need to know

Sacramento State students will graduate over the weekend at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Students at California State University, Sacramento will graduate at Golden 1 Center over the weekend. Ceremonies are happening on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

This will be Sacramento State University President Dr. Robert Nelsen's last commencement after he announced his retirement in November.

Parking

People can buy parking passes online for the specific ceremony they are attending at Golden 1 Center. Prices vary between garage spaces and some garages are already sold out. Purchase parking HERE.

People can also choose to take the light rail. Find more information on light rail and bus routes to and from Golden 1 Center HERE.

Tickets

Tickets are required for guests to attend the commencement ceremonies. Each graduate received 8 guest tickets for their college's ceremony.

All tickets much be on a scannable mobile device. Guests are advised to screenshot the QR code so they don't have to search through their emails.

Graduates do not need tickets.

Livestream

There will be a live stream for each ceremony on May 19 - 21. The feed will be live HERE when a ceremony is happening.

Ceremony Schedule

College of Arts & Letters: 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

College of Business: 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m.

College of Education: 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

College of Health & Human Services (A): 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

College of Health & Human Services (B) and Social Sciences and Interdisciplinary Studies (A): 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Social Sciences and Interdisciplinary Studies (B): 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

College of Engineering & Computer Science and College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics: 8 a.m.-11 a.m.

Find more information about commencement ceremonies HERE.

