3 alarm fire blocks streets in downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento City firefighters are working to put out a fire inside a boarded-up building near 15th and S St. in downtown Sacramento.
The fire was reported at 4 a.m. on Thursday. Firefighters called the third alarm as they struggled to get inside the boarded-up, two-story building. ABC10 video from the scene showed firefighters working to pry the boards off windows to the building and smoke coming from inside.
Firefighters tweeted that S Street is closed between 15th and 16th St. Also, 15th Street is closed beginning at S St.
Firefighters from the West Sacramento Fire Department are also on scene assisting Sacramento fire crews.
