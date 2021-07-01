3 alarm fire blocks streets in downtown Sacramento

Firefighters have blocked streets near 15th and S street as they battle a 3 alarm fire.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento City firefighters are working to put out a fire inside a boarded-up building near 15th and S St. in downtown Sacramento.

The fire was reported at 4 a.m. on Thursday. Firefighters called the third alarm as they struggled to get inside the boarded-up, two-story building. ABC10 video from the scene showed firefighters working to pry the boards off windows to the building and smoke coming from inside.

Firefighters tweeted that S Street is closed between 15th and 16th St. Also, 15th Street is closed beginning at S St.

Firefighters from the West Sacramento Fire Department are also on scene assisting Sacramento fire crews.

Advisory: S Street between 15th and 16th St. Is closed. 15th Street is closed beginning at S Street. — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) January 7, 2021

