Sacramento unveils 90-foot-long mural social justice mural

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Black History Month officially kicked off Tuesday, and the people over at Security Public Storage have unveiled a 90-footlong social justice mural featuring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Rosa Parks, Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta.

“I hope that this mural brings everyone closer together, and we can use this as a symbol to unite ourselves,” said Kyle Stuart, manager at Security Public Storage Manager.

Stuart says the project is intentionally located right at the corner of Fruitridge Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard as way of honoring these inspirational leaders of the social justice movement and keeping the conversation around their work going today.

“You know, we live in a free society, but we are still going through the same struggles our family members did,” Stuart said.

The mural was designed by local artist, Jerry Ragg, and the official dedication ceremony is set for next Tuesday.

“Everyone is welcome to attend and that is our big thing. We want to get everyone out here,” Stuart said.

The dedication of the social justice mural is next Tuesday at 10 a.m. It’s located at Security Public Storage on the corner of Fruitridge Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

