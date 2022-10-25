Sacramento greenlights $35M in funding for 820 affordable housing units

"You can't get housing or help unless you're a drug addict or you're an alcoholic or you're a mental case. And I'm neither," said Sandra Reynolds.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Council voted to approve a multi-million dollar plan to build hundreds of new, affordable housing in the Sacramento area.

City Council is still ironing out some details, like where exactly the money is coming from, but for now, the plan is approved.

They're now in the final steps of moving forward with $35.4 million in funding for 820 new affordable housing units. They're meant to house the unsheltered or those who have just fallen on hard times.

The City made the announcement Monday in front of one of the seven projects in South Sacramento.

"The Kind Project is 216 units that will be developed in partnership with paratransit at the corner of Woodbine and Florin, and that would serve people with disabilities, transition-age youth, and city year folks and support a range of needs of the project with a variety of services for the residents there," said Danielle Foster, housing policy manager for the City of Sacramento.

She says construction could start as early as spring and be completed by June of 2024.

There are also plans for the Oak Park single-family lots.

"That's 10 lots that would serve very low and low-income families, and it would start as early as this spring and, with the city funds, could go faster. Some of those lots could come online within a couple of months, so as early as April or May," Foster said.

The last one could finish by the winter of 2023.

Less than a mile away you can also find the Gateway Mixed-Income Project.

"That's on Stockton Boulevard at ninth and 10th. And that's 230 units that would serve a mix of incomes. So it includes 89 Low-Income units, as well as moderate-income units and market-rate units. That one is ready to start construction and would commence as soon as the loan funding is in place," said Foster.

The project could be finished by early 2024.

Foster says the projects represent an investment throughout the city. It also supports the work the city is doing on Stockton Boulevard, on housing, and anti-displacement in the works with the reinvestment happening along the corridor.

Foster also says the majority of these projects have finished all of their entitlement processes, which includes community outreach and conversations.

However, they will continue those conversations as these projects are worked on.

