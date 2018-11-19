If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Sacramento International Airport is gearing up for another busy Thanksgiving travel season, and this year they’ll be working with hundreds fewer economy parking spaces.

The airport announced the closure of 1,500 economy lot parking spaces back in October, due to pavement work. And while a spokesperson told ABC10 the construction work is expected to be completed by mid-December, the closure could impact Thanksgiving travelers.

RELATED STORY: Sac Airport losing 1,500 parking spaces for pavement work

Airport officials say they anticipate their standard lots to fill, and that is why they have set up an overflow lot on the southwestern side of the airport grounds.

If you have to use the overflow parking lot, travelers will be asked to pay ahead of their stay, as opposed to paying when you leave the lot. Also, based on where the lot is situated, travelers who use the overflow lot will have to use an airport shuttle to reach the terminal.

An airport spokesperson recommends checking the website for details on parking capacity. The shuttles travel from the parking lots to the terminals every 10 minutes, according to an airport spokesperson.

Thanksgiving travel is in full swing at SMF! Parking lots will fill. Look for signs for open lots, including our new Overflow Lot. Visit our interactive parking map and download PassioGO! to see real-time parking shuttle info. Plan ahead with SMF! https://t.co/rgNhaQzEbH — Sacramento Airport (@SacIntlAirport) November 19, 2018

© 2018 KXTV