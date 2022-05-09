Sacramento ranks among top 10 best coffee cities

Sacramento ranked #9 on the personal finance website's report, "2022's Best Coffee Cities in America" that reviewed the 100 largest cities.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Personal finance website WalletHub just released its 2022 list of the best coffee cities in America— and Sacramento came in at number 9.

The company says it compared the 100 largest cities across 12 key indicators of a strong coffee culture.

With coffee consumption rising 14% since January 2021, new coffee shops and brands are popping up all over the country.

Coffee cities were judged based on a scale from 0 to 100, with factors such as frequency of coffee consumption and number of coffee houses being taken into consideration.

With the highest ranking city being San Francisco at 63.53 points and Detroit the lowest ranking at 23.37, Sacramento scored a 56.73.