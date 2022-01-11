x
Sacramento

WalletHub: Sacramento among top 10 best 'foodie' cities in U.S.

Coming in at number 6, personal finance website WalletHub compared 182 cities across the country to find the scene with the best food options.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Experts at the personal finance website WalletHub ranked Sacramento as the number six best city in the U.S. for foodies in their 2022 review.

WalletHub described foodies as people who "enjoy discovering new and unique flavors wherever they can find them, including in their own kitchens and less prominent establishments like street food stalls."

Other California cities at the top spots include San Francisco at number four, San Diego at number 10 and Los Angeles at number 15.

According to WalletHub, 182 cities were compared based on two key dimensions, “affordability” and “diversity, accessibility & quality.”

Experts used data from organizations like U.S. Census Bureau, Council for Community and Economic Research and the Federation of Tax Administrators.

