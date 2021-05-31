Car crashes into Sacramento building

The crash happened on the 6200 block of Riverside Boulevard.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department said there were no major injuries after a car drove into a building on Riverside Boulevard.

Police responded to the crash around just before noon Monday in the 6200 block of Riverside Boulevard.

Three cars were involved. Police said one car hit the building while the other hit a tree. A third uninvolved vehicle was also hit.

Police said it appears there might have been a disturbance before the crash happened and added that speed may have been a factor in the crash.

