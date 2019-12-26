SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At least one person is injured after an apartment fire late Thursday morning.

The fire started at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Meadowview Road. When crews arrived, they found flames coming an upstairs unit.

Crews from Engine 57 from the Sacramento Fire Department put out a majority of fire and began searching the unit. It was then they found a victim, who was removed from the apartment.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Look before you light your chimney fire this winter