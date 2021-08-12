Man dies after being shot by security guard at Sacramento apartment complex, police say

Sacramento Police Department said the security guard shot two people, who reportedly had a firearm. One of them was pronounced dead at a hospital.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A homicide investigation is underway after a deadly double shooting in Sacramento.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, one of two people died after they were shot by a security guard patrolling an apartment complex early Thursday morning. Authorities responded to the shooting around 3:40 a.m. and said that the two people were reported to have had a firearm.

Police said the two people had gunshot wounds and ran away from the area, eventually taking themselves to a hospital. One of the two was identified as a man and pronounced dead at the hospital. Police said the other person had non-life-threatening injuries. Their identities have not been released at this time.

The incident is still under investigation and no additional information has been released.

