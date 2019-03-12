SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's Giving Tuesday, a global generosity movement encouraging people to donate to local charities and non-profit organizations.

Created in 2012, the holiday has garnered wide-spread support and some companies and organizations are doing their part with donation matching. This means that the little bit you give today can go a long way.

The following are locally-based charities that rely on donor support to fund the amazing work that they do for our community. This is by no means a complete list of the charities in the Sacramento area that need your help on Giving Tuesday. There are many more organizations out there that count on donations in order to provide invaluable services. Find more here.

ANIMALS

What it is: A rescue and rehabilitation service for horses and other animals. Horses that were abused, neglected, abandoned, or sent to auction/slaughter find refuge at this rescue center.

Where your money goes: Rescue, rehabilitation, and re-homing programs, as well as medical, dental, and trimming expenses.

What it is: A nonprofit zoo, providing funds for animal care and conservation.

Where your money goes: Medical costs, summer camps, creating new exhibits, and renovations to existing exhibits

What it is: An animal rescue and adoption organization. Cats make up the great majority of adoptions, though the sanctuary has cared for many types of animals.

Where your money goes: Animal care and medical costs, including disease testing, vaccinations, flea treatments, food, and toys.

KIDS/FAMILY

What it is: A local group that donates Back-to-School backpacks and materials, organizing sports programs, and offers tutoring services to students in San Juan Unified School District.

Where your money goes: To purchasing school supplies and backpacks and covering costs associated with sports programs (league fees, uniforms, equipment, etc.).

What it is: Prevention, early intervention, and mental health treatment for families with the goal of stopping the generational cycle of child abuse and neglect.

Where your money goes: To funding any of the many programs that the charity offers, such as the Counseling Center, Crisis Nursery, and Family Resource Center.

What it is: Care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate at no cost to patients or their families.

Where your money goes: Innovative pediatric specialty care, world class research and outstanding medical education.

What it is: Programs and initiatives serving children in foster care and families by bridging the gap between the public and private sectors.

Where your money goes: Post-adoption supportive services, family events, support groups and training.

POVERTY/HOMELESSNESS

What it is: A private charity with roots in the Judeo-Christian tradition, working to end hunger, homelessness, the absence of health care, and unemployment.

Where your money goes: Animal emergency services, food services, jail visitation fees, legal clinics, and more.

What it is: A food bank offering free, fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as distributing food products to families in under-served areas throughout Sacramento County. The charity also offer services to help educate families on nutrition and health.

Where your money goes: To feeding and clothing families, tutoring adults, and mentoring children.

What it is: An organization committed to ending homelessness in Sacramento by working directly with people experiencing homelessness.

Where your money goes: To supporting programs, addressing gaps in the system where they arise, and to helping homeless individuals gain access to housing, employment, health, education, and other resources necessary for economic stability.

COMMUNITY

What it is: An organization connecting individuals and families to health coverage, primary and preventative car, and other health-related services.

Where your money goes: Every $1 donated equals $1.50 in Sacramento Covered services for Sacramento families, which can connect families to health and nutrition services or give a child access to healthcare for the first time.

What it is: An organization providing burn survivors with support, resources, and recovery programs.

Where your money goes: To recovery programs for burn survivors, funding public education programs for medical burn team professionals, firefighters, and burn survivors, and supporting treatment and rehabilitation research.

What it is: A team of organizers who provides education, training, technical assistance and consulting to help others think and act strategically when organizing campaigns and issue actions.

Where your money goes: Classes, presentations, research and more.

What it is: A multicultural counseling, outreach and support service for low income, at-risk youth and families.

Where your money goes: Helping kids participate in neighborhood sports, providing professional attire and transportation for a job-seeker individual, giving someone access to health insurance and counseling services, and much more.

What it is: An organization supporting the health and wellness of the LGBTQ+ community and advocating for equality and justice.

Where your money goes: HIV/HCV testing and counseling, cultural competency and diversity training, support groups, housing, transportation and living expenses for the transitional living program, and more.

What it is: An organization enriching the quality of life for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Where your money goes: Visual and performing arts activities and workshops, Adult Development Centers, classes that develop basic personal skills and valuable job skills, volunteer projects, and visits to engage with the community.

RELATED:

FREE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Wild Nights and Holiday Lights