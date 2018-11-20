If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

The two people killed Thursday night when their small airplane crashed near the Redding Municipal Airport were identified Monday by the Shasta County Coroner's Office as Dick Tak, 69, of El Dorado Hills and Clayton Edward Abajian, 64, of Rescue.

Robert S. Nelsen, president of Sacramento State University, said via Twitter last Friday that one of the people killed in the crash was Abajian, a member of the school’s nursing faculty, but the identity of the second person had not been established.

"Our hearts go out to his family, friends, students and colleagues," Nelsen said of Clay Abajian.

He added that Abajian had been volunteering.

"We have just learned that Clay Abajian was volunteering and helping with an Angel Flight, care flights for patients, when his plane crashed and he passed away. He will be deeply missed," he said in a tweet.

The fatal crash remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Redding Fire Battalion Chief Eric McMurtrey and Redding Airports Manager Bryant Garrett have said the plane went down around 6:30 p.m., Thursday about a mile northeast of the airport runway on private property.

The airplane, a Cessna 182, which was on an Angel Flight, went down shortly after taking off from the airport and was on its way to Sacramento, Garrett has said.

The Cessna was registered to the Sacramento Aero Club Inc., according to the FAA registry.

